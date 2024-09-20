Lane Closure on I-79 N, to Begin Friday, September 20, 2024

Page Content There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound, at mile marker 133 (Kingmont Exit) from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024, for ramp reconstruction.





Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

