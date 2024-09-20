Road Closure County Route 22/1, Davey Jones Road, and County Route 16, Miracle Run Road, to Begin September 19, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 22/1, Davey Jones Road, Marion County, from the intersection of WV 218, to the Monongalia County line, and from the Monongalia County line to the intersection of County Route 17/4, Simon Haught Road, Monongalia County, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, September, 19, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​