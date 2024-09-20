Lane closures on Piʻilani Highway and Piʻikea Avenue for restriping

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2024 in Highways News

Kīhei, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that there will be lane closures on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) and the county-owned Piʻikea Avenue in Kīhei from Wednesday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 27 and on Monday, Sept. 30, for restriping work.

Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is part of the Piʻilani Highway improvements for the Krausz Downtown Kīhei development. When completed, there will be two left turn lanes in the eastbound direction on Piʻikea Avenue heading to Piʻilani Highway.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, there will be two different lane closures on Piʻikea Avenue in the eastbound direction near the intersection with Piʻilani Highway.

One closure will have the farthest left lane blocked. The other closure will have a portion of the existing left-turn lane blocked. During the closure of the existing left-turn lane, there will be a lane shift on the left southbound lane on Piʻilani Highway on the Kahului-side of the intersection with Piʻikea Avenue. The contractors will be cycling through the two closures based on the work in progress. A left-turn lane onto Piʻilani Highway will be maintained during both closures.

On Friday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 30, there will be two different lane closures on Piʻilani Highway at the intersection with Piʻikea Avenue.

One closure will have the right through lane blocked on Piʻilani Highway in the southbound direction on the Kahului-side of the intersection with Piʻikea Avenue. The other closure will involve two lanes heading in opposite directions. For this closure, the left lane will be blocked in the southbound direction on Piʻilani Highway on the Kahului-side of the intersection with Piʻikea Avenue. The left lane in the northbound direction on Piʻilani Highway will be blocked on the Kahului-side of the intersection with Piʻikea Avenue.

The contractors will be cycling through the two closures based on the work in progress. At least one through lane on Piʻilani Highway will be maintained during both closures. The right-turn lane from Piʻilani Highway onto Piʻikea Avenue will remain open.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.

For more information see:

Piʻikea Avenue Closures

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Pi%CA%BBikea-Avenue-lane-closures-1-.png

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Pi%CA%BBikea-Avenue-lane-closures-2-.png

Piʻilani Highway Closures

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Pi%CA%BBilani-Highway-lane-closures-1-.png

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Pi%CA%BBilani-Highway-lane-closures-2-.png

