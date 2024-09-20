Nighttime and daytime closures continue on Kaʻahumanu Avenue next week

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 27.

Nighttime full westbound closure and southbound lane closures

All westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Lono Avenue and Kāne Street will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 to 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27.

Highway users heading west on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may detour to Lono Avenue to Kamehameha Avenue and use Kāne Street to connect with Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road,

Also closed will be the left turn pocket and the left through lane in the eastbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

Daytime lane closures

A portion of the left turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 27. The left turn pocket to Kāne Street will remain open.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Artboard-1kaahumanu.png

More night and day closures for the work is expected.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

###