Ministry of Public Service held its 2024 Semi-Annual Public Service Governance Forum

Honiara, Solomon Islands – 19th September 2024: The Ministry of Public Service successfully hosted the Public Service Governance Forum at the SSEC Conference Hall yesterday, drawing a broad spectrum of government officials, policymakers, and stakeholders. The one-day event centred on the Theme “Good Policy, Good Governance, Good Service,” facilitated critical discussions on enhancing public service policies to ensure effective governance and better service delivery across the Solomon Islands.

The forum brought together representatives from line ministries, government agencies, and partners. Participants include Deputy Secretaries Corporate, Human Resources Managers, Office Managers, and Senior Administration Officers of the Solomon Islands Government Ministries and its agencies, to reflect, inform, consult, and dialogue on the implementation of essential public service policies. This year’s discussions focused on evaluating the achievements and challenges in implementing key workforce policies of the Solomon Islands Government throughout 2024.

Key objectives of the forum included:

Reflecting on the work of the Ministry of Public Service and its agencies in implementing workforce policies.

Informing and updating participants on the latest developments in public service policies.

Consulting and deliberating with stakeholders to gather feedback and perspectives.

Producing resolutions aimed at improving public service policy implementation.

Critical sessions during the forum included discussions on the New Public Service Bill and Public Service Commission Regulations, the General Orders which are expected to be now renamed Public Service Orders, and Submission for Appointments. Participants also debated and shared their experiences plus ways to improve Public Service Terms and Conditions, including the Contracting of Senior Management Posts, Annual Leave, Housing, Salary, and policies on Public Service Short and Long-term Training. The issue of adhering to Public Service Professional Standards which includes application of discipline procedures was also discussed during the forum. Other important topics included the Performance Management Policy, the New Public Service Transformation Strategy, and various other significant matters affecting public service operations and governance.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service Mr. Luke Cheka in his Strategic Direction Remarks reiterated the main purpose of the program stating, “This forum has provided a crucial opportunity to assess our progress, share insights, and identify areas where we can improve policy implementation,” he further mentioned that “By coming together, we can better align our strategies and ensure that our public service policies are driving good governance and improved services for our people.”

Throughout the day, participants engaged in interactive sessions, presentations, and discussions that addressed key challenges and opportunities in public service governance. Breakout sessions allowed stakeholders to delve deeper into specific issues, contributing to a collaborative environment where ideas and best practices were shared.

The forum concluded with a set of resolutions taken which focused on enhancing policy implementation, improving communication between ministries, and establishing clearer accountability measures. These resolutions will guide future efforts to strengthen public service delivery and ensure that policies are effectively translated into actions that benefit the people of the Solomon Islands.

Participants praised the forum for its inclusive approach, emphasizing the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration in public service governance. “This gathering not only highlighted what we have achieved but also set a clear path forward for making our public service more responsive, transparent, and effective,” said the Deputy Secretary of Governance and Performance Mr. Ian Rakafia in his closing remarks.

The Ministry of Public Service looks forward to building on the momentum generated at the forum and working with all stakeholders to realize the shared vision of “Good Policy, Good Governance, Good Service.”

MPS Media