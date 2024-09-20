Maʻipalaoa Bridge project to close westbound Farrington Highway Friday evening, Sept. 20

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates the Māʻili community on upcoming full closures of Farrington Highway for the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project on Friday, Sept. 20.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, crews will be closing the two lanes on westbound Farrington Highway to repour one of two parts of the concrete deck as part of Phase 3 of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge Replacement Project. The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be utilized for two-way contraflow through the work zone.

Crews will perform a three-day strength check on the concrete from this pour before proceeding with the second portion of the work. If standards are met, the second pour is scheduled to take place during daytime work hours on Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a single lane closure in the westbound direction on Farrington Highway.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Sept. 20, there will be a daytime single-lane closure on westbound Farrington Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for work on drainage swales. Work on the removal of partially submerged concrete piles was completed earlier this week.

Future aspects of project completion include sidewalk work, the installation of asphalt pavement and installation of signs and temporary striping, etc. This work will be announced as scheduled.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

