The Sweet Table Shop™ Announces Launch of New Food Display Accessories Available September 19, 2024

The Perfect Accessories For Any Celebration

After years in the event planning industry, I created The Sweet Table Shop™ to provide event hosts and planners with high-quality accessories that can transform any occasion.” — Azar Jazestani

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sweet Table Shop™ is set to release a new range of stylish and functional food display accessories on Tuesday, September 19, 2024, through its online store at www.TheSweetTableShop.com Bundles will be available starting at $125.Founded by Azar Jazestani, who has nearly two decades of experience in party planning, The Sweet Table Shop™ offers a curated selection of products designed to elevate sweet tables, buffets, and event displays.The collection includes signature box risers, cake stands, runners, ribbons, and decals, all available in ten colors and patterns.The Sweet Table Shop™ aims to be a one-stop shop for customers looking to add a creative touch to their events, offering a diverse selection of products that balance both style and function.About The Sweet Table Shop™:The Sweet Table Shop™ was founded by Azar Jazestani to provide event planners and hosts with a wide range of display accessories for sweet tables and buffets. With products designed to inspire creativity and ease of use, the company seeks to offer practical solutions for parties and events. The Sweet Table Shop™ is based in Wilmington, Delaware, and serves customers across the United States.Location: Wilmington, DE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.