One Man One Truck: Celebrating 18 Months of Junk Removal and Hauling Services in the DMV

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Man One Truck LLC, a highly-rated hauling company specializing in junk removal, small moves, and local in deliveries in Lorton and Arlington VA, is excited to celebrate 18 months of successful service. Since their establishment in 2023, One Man One Truck has become the go-to solution for residents and businesses in the DMV area looking for reliable and affordable moving and junk removal services.Since launching in 2023, One Man One Truck has proudly maintained a 5-star rating on Google, thanks to their dedication to customer satisfaction, professionalism, and efficiency. Customers across the DMV area have praised the team for their excellent communication, competitive pricing, and quality service."We're proud of the impact we've made in the DMV area, especially in Lorton and Arlington, over the past 18 months," said Riaz Tyler, CEO and undisputed Employee of the Month."Traditional moving companies can be expensive and unreliable. Sometimes all you really need is a man and a truck."Despite the name, One Man One Truck offers more than just one man and one truck. "We frequently provide additional movers for larger jobs, and we have more than just a truck at our disposal, including enclosed trailers and other equipment," Tyler added. "While we focus on smaller moves, we're equipped to handle jobs of any size, whether it's a small move in Arlington or a large junk removal project in Lorton."Key Services Offered in Lorton VA, Arlington VA, and the rest of the DMV area:- Moving Services- Junk Removal- Deliveries- Heavy Lifting- More (more can mean anything so long as it aligns with their physical, mental, and/or emotional capabilities)As part of their commitment to affordability, One Man One Truck offers Arlington and Lorton, VA's only "$120 If It Fits in the Back of a Truck Special." If it can fit in the back of a pickup truck, One Man One Truck will haul it off for just $120, making it one of the best deals for junk removal in the region.With almost 2 years of experience in the moving junk removal industry, and 27 years of experience in manly activity, One Man One Truck is highly committed and fully equipped to cater to the needs of their clients in the DMV area.For more info visit www.1man1truck.com or click here to schedule an appointment.

