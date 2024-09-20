NEW FORTRESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against New Fortress Energy Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against New Fortress Energy Inc. (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NFE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired New Fortress securities between February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 18, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The filed complaint alleged that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress' plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill the Company's public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Fortress shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

