Easy Steps for National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD - September is National Preparedness Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is reminding Illinoisans to review their emergency plans.

"Individual preparedness is as important as any government preparedness program. That is why National Preparedness Month in September is so critical," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

"Having a plan can save you time, effort, money, hassle, and even prevent injury or worse," she explained. "Illinoisans face all sorts of emergencies: extreme heat, flooding, tornadoes, winter weather, earthquakes, power outages, even hazardous material spills. Being aware is the first step toward preparedness and the next step is to create a plan and gather items that will be necessary in a disaster."

IEMA-OHS has online resources that outline how to keep families and communities safe. To prepare your family and household for various disasters, the following emergency preparedness kits are recommended:

The emergency preparedness kits can be printed and kept handy for a bi-annual review, which can be done in September in preparation for cold weather and in April for warm weather. For more information, visit the IEMA-OHS website.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov





IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube