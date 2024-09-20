Immersive Study Tour Commences on Invasive Species Management to Empower Pacific Battlers

17 September 2024, Auckland: A regional study tour, set to be a learning and knowledge exchange-based programme, that provides participants with a unique chance to delve into invasive species management and acquire essential skills for leading fieldwork safely, has commenced in Auckland, New Zealand, with close to 35 regional participants in attendance from September 16-24, 2024.

The study tour aims to promote cross-cultural understanding, support professional development, and encourage networking and collaboration among participants.

The participants will be given the opportunity to be trained on key skills that may be required by on-the-ground invasive species management work which includes outdoor and first aid and safety, safe use of agrichemicals, and strengthening communications and engagement by building effective relationships with cultural intelligence amongst community and stakeholders. Participants will have the opportunity to share the work they do with fellow practitioners.

The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), Invasive Species Adviser, Mr. David Moverley commented that, “although prioritisation, researching solutions and planning for management are important, nothing actually changes until invasive species management action on the ground is implemented”.

“The study tour aims to improve our invasive species battler’s ability to safeguard themselves, their teams and the environment in often challenging situations. Improving confidence in these key capability areas is a significant step forward for the region”.

SPREP's Invasive Species Adviser, Mr. David Moverley. Photo: SPREP/N.Narayan

Planned activities will empower participants to gain key skills required to safely lead their work in the field and facilitate representatives attending the study tour to be able to learn about the work conducted in the region on shared challenges, solutions and successes.

Several field trips as part of the study tour will enable participants to witness best practices in invasive species management and how these can be applied in their respective countries and territories. The planned field trips will look at inter-island biosecurity eradication successes and restoration weed management initiatives.

The tour will highlight the pressing social and environmental issues caused by invasive species and allow participants to engage in interactive sessions, workshops, and activities, promoting sustainable development and innovative solutions to regional challenges.

Throughout the tour, participants will have numerous networking opportunities, both formal and informal, to connect with fellow practitioners, experts, and professionals. These connections will foster long-lasting relationships and encourage future collaborations in research, project implementation, and social initiatives.

“It is essential that our communities are involved and informed of various on ground efforts of our Pacific Battlers as they continue to manage invasive species, and the use of effective communication and engagement principles is the key to engage appropriately with our communities. This perspective can lead to more comprehensive and effective invasive species management strategies”, said Ms. Talita Morley a Communications Officer from the Vava’u Environmental Protection Association in Tonga.

Mr. Takili Tairi, Manager of the Agriculture Department in Atiu Cook Islands added that “invasive species management involves constantly keeping updated on how we can continuously enhance our efforts and this PRISMSS study tour provides a valuable learning opportunity to gain better insights from experts and our Pacific Battlers in the region.”

“This PRISMSS study tour is valuable as it expands my knowledge and enables me to establish meaningful connections with other Pacific Battlers. It also broadens my understanding of the challenges posed by invasive species in the region, the existing solutions and provides valuable insights for managing invasive species in my own country”, added Ms. Mimosa Bethel, Biosafety and Invasive Species Officer with the Department of Environment from Vanuatu.

Ms. Sheemal Nand, an Environment Officer with the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change from Fiji commented “for me this study tour provides a better understanding on the safe use of agrichemicals to manage invasive species, enhanced my communications and engagement efforts by recognising effective relationships with cultural intelligence amongst community and stakeholders and the knowledge learning exchange from other regional participants”

This learning and knowledge exchange-based programme is made possible with funding support from the Global Environment Facility funded GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project, the European Union funded PROTEGE project, the New Zealand Government funded Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) project and supported by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) programme.

—---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About PRISMSS: The Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) is a coordinating mechanism designed to facilitate the scaling up of operational management of invasive species in the Pacific. PRISMSS brings together experts to provide support within the Pacific region with a focus on protection of indigenous biodiversity and ecosystem function. As a service provider, PRISMSS provides a comprehensive suite of support services in a cohesive, effective, efficient, and accessible manner to Pacific Island countries and territories.

For further information please contact Mr Nitish Narayan, PRISMSS Communications & Liaison Officer on [email protected].

