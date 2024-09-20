Disaster Recovery Center in Taylor County to Close Sept. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Taylor County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Center location: Taylor County

Loughridge Park

1100 W. Hampton Springs Ave.

Perry, FL 32347

Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Friday For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc. For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

