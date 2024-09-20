Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Taylor County to Close Sept. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Taylor County will close permanently at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Center location:

Taylor County
Loughridge Park
1100 W. Hampton Springs Ave.
Perry, FL 32347
Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Friday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

