Governor Abbott Swears In Texas’ Business Court Judges In Fort Worth

TEXAS, September 19 - September 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today swore in the newly appointed judges to the Texas Business Courts in Fort Worth. Created last year, each Business Court Division will provide an efficient mechanism for business to resolve complex commercial disputes in Texas.



“Last year, I worked with the Texas Legislature to pass a law creating the first-ever Texas business courts, along with a centralized court of appeals, to resolve public law disputes and constitutional challenges that impact Texas businesses across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I am proud to swear in the first judges to the Texas business courts. These experienced individuals will serve to ensure that Texas businesses will have a sophisticated and efficient process to resolve their disputes. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these courts will provide for a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”

The Governor swore in:

Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd and Justice Evan Young, Senator Phil King, Representative Davis Cook, Representative Jeff Leach, Representative Andrew Murr, County Judge Tim O’Hare, and Mayor Mattie Parker.



Last year, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 19 into law creating new statewide specialty business courts to streamline resolutions of business disputes.