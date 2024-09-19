Gov. Justice announces popular elk management tours return to Chief Logan State Park

Under Gov. Justice’s Administration, the Elk Restoration Project has flourished. Several elk have been introduced to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County, and the population is now estimated to be 130-140. Additionally, the WVDNR has recorded 60 native elk calf births since launching its Elk Restoration Project. These four-hour guided tours, which start and end at Chief Logan State Park, are led by knowledgeable park staff and take visitors through the picturesque landscapes of West Virginia's wilderness. Tours provide a unique and educational experience through the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Logan County. The WVDNR reminds people that the tour does include a short hike from the van to the viewing area. Guests may get an opportunity to observe these magnificent creatures while learning about their history, behavior, and ongoing conservation efforts to protect this iconic species. However, a sighting is not guaranteed as the elk roam freely around the WMA.

