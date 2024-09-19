Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted on warrant for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child
DONNA, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso Port of Entry this week encountered a man wanted locally on an outstanding felony warrant for an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“Discovery of persons wanted for alleged sex crimes against children are among the most heinous offenses we encounter and such enforcement actions underscore the importance of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “By assisting fellow federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with apprehensions like these, we help keep our communities safe and ensure that justice is upheld.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, CBP officers at Donna International Bridge referred vehicle driver Jesus Antonio Limon, 41, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault-continuous sexual abuse of a child issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Limon over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
