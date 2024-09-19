Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Honduran Man on Maryland Felony Child Sex Abuse Charges

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Honduran man at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday who was wanted in Maryland on felony child sex abuse charges.

Officers arrested Milton Ovidio Martinez Hernandez, 43, as he attempted to board a flight to Panama. Martinez Hernandez was wanted by Montgomery County, Maryland, Police on two counts of second-degree sex abuse of a minor, and one count of child fondling charges.

Every day, CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Officers noticed that Martinez Hernandez had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in NCIC and detailed a team to the departure gate to identify and detain Martinez Hernandez.

CBP officers confirmed Martinez Hernandez’s identity and verified that the arrest warrant remained active. Officers then turned Martinez Hernandez over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Any charges alleging the abuse of minors is reprehensible,” said Marc Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission allows us to ensure that victims’ voices are heard by capturing allegedly dangerous fugitives before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

On a typical day last year, CBP processed an average of more than one million arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and on average arrested 44 wanted persons every day. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2023.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

