Solomon Islands handover PNA Chairmanship to FSM

Solomon Islands formally handed over the Chairmanship of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) to the Federated States of Micronesian this week.

Outgoing Chairman and Solomon Islands Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Nestor Giro handed over the Chairmanship to his FSM counterpart at the 19th PNA Ministerial Meeting in Pohnpei on September 17.

Minister Giro expressed his appreciation to all PNA Parties and the PNA Office for the support rendered during the last 12 months.

Hon. Giro described 2023 as an important year for Solomon Islands as Chair of the PNA having achieved a number of key events during his tenure.

Solomon Islands successfully hosted PNA meetings in June 2023 and have enjoyed the opportunity to host delegates in Honiara and visited Noro to see the tuna industry development.

“It was our hope that the visit to Noro will inspire us of our vision to maximise the value of our shared tuna resources for the benefit of our people,” Giro said.

Furthermore, under Giro’s Chairmanship, the PNA also made a visit, with other Pacific Islands Parties (PIPs) to Kokopo for the East New Britain Initiative.

Another major PNA event was the third PNA Leaders’ Summit hosted by Kiribati in Kiritimati Island.

This chain of events has pointed PNA towards an increased emphasis on participation in the tuna value chain. This is designed to ensure that all the good work that the PNA have done in leading the development of the VDS and other management measures for the tuna resources and fisheries of the region, fully benefits the peoples of the PNA.

A result of this work was evident at the WCPFC last year where the PNA achieved very good outcomes, especially in reducing the FAD closure and reforming the compliance monitoring scheme.

Other highlights have been the successful outcomes for PNA on the renegotiation of the Fisheries Treaty with the US, the speedy redeployment of PNA observers after COVID and the implementation of the 4IA FAD Buoy Registration and Tracking Program.

Minister Giro said the achievements highlighted speak of the shared commitment, unity and cooperation, values and principles that marked the PNA.

Giro assured the PNA of Solomon Islands steadfast commitment it continues to work together to ensure the region’s shared tuna resources are managed sustainably and derive increasing benefits from the harvest, processing and export of our tuna resources.

Ends///