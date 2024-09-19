Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,806 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Rejects State Bar's Initial Plan for New Bar Exam

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state bar from rolling out a new bar exam written by Kaplan Exam Services, raising questions about the February 2025 sitting of the lawyer-licensing test just weeks before the registration period opens.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Rejects State Bar's Initial Plan for New Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more