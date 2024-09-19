California Supreme Court Rejects State Bar's Initial Plan for New Bar Exam

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state bar from rolling out a new bar exam written by Kaplan Exam Services, raising questions about the February 2025 sitting of the lawyer-licensing test just weeks before the registration period opens.

