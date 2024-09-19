Piedmont Paint & Finish Launches Lead Remediation Services as Lead Safe Certified Contractor in Virginia

Charlottesville, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlottesville, Virginia -

Piedmont Paint & Finish has just launched a new initiative to improve safety in the homes and businesses it serves. As a Lead Safe Certified Contractor in Virginia, the company is now offering comprehensive lead remediation services to help create healthier and safer environments for its customers.

Charles Davis of Piedmont Paint & Finish shared, "Our commitment to safety and well-being is at the heart of this new initiative. By offering lead remediation services, we aim to tackle one of the crucial issues affecting many older buildings in our area."

Lead contamination is a serious problem in buildings, especially those built before 1978. Exposure to lead can cause significant health issues, particularly for young children and pregnant women. Recognizing this, Piedmont Paint & Finish has stepped up to provide a much-needed solution.

The company's lead remediation services include thorough inspections, risk assessments, and the safe removal of lead-based paint and materials. These services are designed to minimize disruption and ensure that homes and businesses are free from hazardous lead exposure. The team at Piedmont Paint & Finish is trained in the latest safety protocols and uses advanced techniques to handle lead safely.

Lead remediation is not just about removing the immediate hazard. It also involves educating property owners on how to prevent future lead exposure. Piedmont Paint & Finish provides valuable information on maintaining a lead-safe environment, from regular cleaning tips to guidelines for safely renovating older properties.

"Our goal is to work collaboratively with our clients to achieve lasting safety and peace of mind," Davis added. "By educating our community and offering thorough lead remediation services, we hope to make a substantial impact on public health."

As a Lead Safe Certified Contractor in Virginia, Piedmont Paint & Finish ensures that all its remediation practices comply with strict regulatory standards. This certification shows the company's dedication to the highest level of safety and quality in its services.

The introduction of lead remediation services marks a significant expansion of Piedmont Paint & Finish's service offerings. Known for its high-quality painting and finishing services, including residential painting, commercial painting, shop painting, and power washing, the company is now set to provide even more comprehensive support to the communities it serves.

"Adding lead remediation services was a natural progression for us," said Davis. "We have always focused on delivering excellent workmanship and customer satisfaction. Now, we are enhancing our commitment by addressing environmental health issues that directly impact our clients' well-being."

Piedmont Paint & Finish understands that lead remediation can be a complex process. The company's specialists are good at identifying potential sources of lead and using the most effective methods for its removal. From old window frames to contaminated soil, no aspect is overlooked in their approach to safety. They also offer services like shop painting, which includes refinishing and spray painting, and operate their own paint store called Pigment Paint Supply, where customers can buy their favorite paint brands.

For more information about Piedmont Paint & Finish lead remediation services, visit their website or contact their office directly. The company is ready to help property owners create safer living and working spaces.

For more information about Piedmont Paint & Finish, contact the company here:



Piedmont Paint & Finish

Charles Davis

(434) 296-0900

estimating@piedmontpaint.com

Piedmont Paint & Finish

1144 E Market St #2

Charlottesville, VA 22902

