Company Announcement Date: September 19, 2024

Montvale, NJ, September 19, 2024 — Dynarex Corporation is recalling 62 cases of item number 4875, Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, because it has the potential to be contaminated with asbestos. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully or steps taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos.

The product was sent to distributors on or after March 11, 2024, by direct delivery in the following states: AL, AR, CO, IL, KY, NC, NJ, PA, TN, FL, WA, WI and sold online on Amazon (Amazon.com).

The 4875 Baby Powder is packaged in 14 oz. plastic bottles, 24 bottles to a case, identified as batch/lot number B051, Expiration Date 2026/12/28 (located on the bottom of the bottle).

There have been no illnesses or adverse events reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.

Consumers who have purchased Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, should discontinue use immediately and return it for a full refund. Please contact Dynarex Corporation at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 during business hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, or via email at recall@dynarex.com if you have any questions or need information on how to return the product or receive a full refund.

