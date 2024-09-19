Gastech Day Three: Pioneering the Future of Decarbonization & Low-Carbon Solutions for a Resilient Global Energy System

Gastech 2024 Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --• Gastech’s third day reflected the interconnected nature of the global energy system, serving as an inclusive platform to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, energy sources and low-carbon solutions.• The hydrogen conference highlighted the sector's rapid growth and identified key policy and investment strategies that will drive market expansion and commercial viability.• Discussions spanned diverse topics, including hydrogen's role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, nuclear energy's transformative potential, and the impact of carbon capture in accelerating the energy transition.The third day of Gastech 2024 continued to forge the energy industry's route towards achieving net-zero emissions and sustainable growth. Alongside a continued focus on the central role of natural gas and LNG, the day’s sessions championed innovative decarbonization solutions, such as hydrogen, low-carbon LNG, and nuclear energy. Gastech, through its inclusive platform, highlighted the interconnected nature of the global energy system, offering opportunities for collaboration across diverse energy sources and low-carbon solutions.The hydrogen conference took center stage, underscoring the resource’s growing contribution to a balanced and sustainable energy future, as well as the importance of engaging a diverse range of stakeholders, energy resources, and sustainable solutions. With over 110 countries currently developing National Hydrogen Strategies, the sector's growth was evident throughout the conference and exhibition. During a session titled ‘accelerating commercial scale hydrogen deployment through the development of hubs,’ Kristine Wiley, VP, Low Carbon Energy Solutions at GTI Energy, made the case for greater cooperation across the industry: “Interconnectivity and sharing lessons learned is key. There are a lot of partners participating in different hydrogen hubs, and gathering information on what is working - and what is not - will help us learn, harmonize, and understand what works best for each community.”Speakers from across the industry emphasized hydrogen's versatility in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, and reiterated the need for a comprehensive energy strategy that includes diverse energy sources and fosters collaboration among private and public sector stakeholders. This was addressed during the plenary session titled ‘decarbonizing heavy transportation: collaborations to address the acceleration of climate technology solutions from development to deployment,’ which featured high-level speakers including Mark Brownstein, SVP of the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). Brownstein advocated for emerging energy solutions like hydrogen in enabling low-carbon growth in key energy-related industries: “we need to maximize our use of electrification in heavy transportation. Each alternative source has to be examined, and a strategy has to be developed for their decarbonization pathways.”The conference also examined nuclear energy's vital position in the global energy mix. Hon. Annie Caputo, Commissioner of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, shed light on the barriers to widespread nuclear energy adoption during the Climatetech & AI conference session titled ‘nuclear energy as a catalyst for delivering a sustainable energy transition’: “We need to get to the point where key technologies are known and reviewed, enabling a much more efficient and streamlined approach to nuclear energy, and enhancing its weight in the industry.”These high-level sessions were complemented by debates on carbon capture and its potential to improve the long-term viability of existing resources, including natural gas and LNG. Speakers from diverse backgrounds and industries highlighted the importance of embracing a wide range of technologies to create a coordinated, unified, and effective energy system. One notable panel, titled ‘harnessing new business models to navigate a complex CCUS value chain and achieve decarbonization goals,’ featured Claude Letourneau, President & CEO of Svante, who emphasized the need for supportive policy around CCUS to unlock transformative change across the energy sector: “In order to make CCUS lower-cost, we need to de-risk the infrastructure and ensure that government mechanisms steer the product in that direction.”Celebrating the impact of the event so far, Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, commented: "Gastech 2024 is showcasing the critical role of collaboration in enabling real and tangible change across the natural gas and LNG sector, as well as the wider energy ecosystem. As we set our sights on a sustainable, secure and balanced energy future, the conference provides an inclusive platform to share knowledge, create new partnerships, and champion the interconnected nature of this critical industry." With attendance reaching more than 50,000 international participants, it serves as a pivotal platform where heads of state, government officials, ministers, global business leaders, disruptors, and innovators converge to engage in meaningful conversations on the future of global energy.

This year, Gastech will take place at George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, from 17-20 September 2024. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

