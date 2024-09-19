FULC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC). Investors who purchased Fulcrum securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FULC .



Investigation Details

On September 12, 2024, Fulcrum announced that “its Phase 3 REACH trial evaluating losmapimod in patients with FSHD, did not achieve its primary endpoint of change from baseline in RSA with losmapimod compared to placebo. In addition, secondary endpoints did not achieve nominal statistical significance.” Following this news, Fulcrum stock dropped almost 60% in morning trading on the same day.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Fulcrum securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FULC . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.