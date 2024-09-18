Plastics Pollution Dialogue discusses capacity building, inventories of plastic measures

Both points discussed at the meeting are critical in tackling the challenges of plastics pollution while ensuring trade remains a solution to this global issue.

Capacity building

Delegations examined ways to enhance the capacity of developing members to integrate trade as part of the solution to plastics pollution. Following a presentation by the WTO Secretariat, participants reviewed the latest data and outcomes from the WTO's Aid for Trade Global Review and Needs Assessment Survey. The presentation aimed to illustrate ongoing efforts by the DPP to align existing funding opportunities with the specific trade-related needs of developing members. Since MC13, around seven funding projects have been facilitated through the work of the Dialogue.

Delegations shared insights into existing or planned trade-related capacity building programmes, both from the perspective of donors and recipient partners. Several members emphasized the importance of leveraging collaboration with other international organizations, such as the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). They noted that these institutions play a crucial role in supporting the development of tailored programmes that can help developing members incorporate sustainable trade practices into their domestic strategies to combat plastics pollution.

Participating members also explored how efforts to match funding opportunities with trade-related needs could be refined ahead of MC14. Discussions centred around identifying new initiatives or areas of cooperation that could be launched at the next Ministerial Conference to further support developing members in their efforts to combat plastics pollution through trade.

The guiding questions focused on several key areas of interest. One central question was how existing capacity-building programmes could be better utilized under the DPP. Additionally, consideration was given to the steps that could be taken at MC14 to enhance the ability of developing members to address plastics pollution through trade-related measures.

These questions highlight the need for strategic action and resource optimization to tackle plastics pollution on a global scale, particularly through trade mechanisms.

Trade-related plastic measures

Participants examined the potential for developing domestic inventories of trade-related plastic measures (TrPMs). The WTO Secretariat provided an overview of the results from the Dialogue's TrPM survey, highlighting gaps in available information on trade-related policies and regulations aimed at addressing plastics pollution.

An open discussion followed, where the possibility of creating a global, publicly available online inventory of TrPMs was raised. This platform, which could include structured information such as Harmonized System (HS) codes could enhance transparency and promote international cooperation on trade-related policies that address plastics pollution.

Delegations discussed whether such an initiative, potentially hosted by the WTO in collaboration with other institutions, would be useful and how to avoid duplication with other initiatives and maximize resources.

The utility of establishing domestic coordination mechanisms, such as focal points or interministerial committees, to streamline the management of TrPMs was debated. These mechanisms could help ensure a coordinated approach to addressing plastics pollution through trade policies at the domestic level.

Several key questions were discussed. One important topic was whether a global online TrPMs inventory would help increase transparency and facilitate cooperation among members. Another point of discussion centred on whether establishing domestic coordination mechanisms could improve the implementation of trade-related measures aimed at tackling plastics pollution. These questions underscore the importance of both transparency and coordination in addressing the global challenge of plastics pollution through trade policies.

As delegations continue to work toward MC14, the progress made by the DPP reflects the commitment of participants to address plastics pollution through innovative, trade-related solutions. The DPP will reconvene in the coming months to address the remaining focus areas and to continue refining their approach to integrating trade into global efforts to combat plastics pollution.

Participating delegations agreed that the outcomes of these discussions will be pivotal in shaping the agenda for MC14 and ensuring that trade contributes meaningfully to addressing one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

