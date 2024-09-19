Attorney General James’ Statement on Decision Reinstating Charges Against Former New York State Trooper for the Death of 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department of the New York State Supreme Court issued a ruling reinstating the charges of Murder in the Second Degree (Depraved Indifference Murder) and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree against former New York State Trooper Christopher Baldner. The court found that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) presented sufficient evidence to the grand jury that former Trooper Baldner acted with depraved indifference. While on patrol along the New York State Thruway in Ulster County in December 2020, former Trooper Baldner allegedly used his police vehicle to ram a car occupied by four members of the Goods family, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods. The Reckless Endangerment charges also include a separate incident in September 2019 where former Trooper Baldner allegedly used his police vehicle to ram a different passenger car, endangering the lives of the three passengers.

“As a former State Trooper, Christopher Baldner was responsible for serving and protecting the people of New York, but the indictment alleges that he violated that sacred oath and used his vehicle as a deadly weapon, resulting in the senseless death of a young girl.

“While nothing can return Monica Goods to her family’s loving arms, this decision from the court will enable my office to continue our efforts to seek some semblance of justice for the Goods family.

“We must hold law enforcement professionals to the highest standards, and we will continue our work on this case to ensure that justice is served.”

In October 2021, Attorney General James announced the indictment of former Trooper Baldner on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree. In February 2023, an Ulster County Court judge dismissed the charge of Murder in the Second Degree and reduced the Reckless Endangerment charges on the grounds that the evidence presented to the grand jury to indict former Trooper Baldner was insufficient. Attorney General James then successfully appealed that ruling, resulting in today’s reinstatement of the charges.

Criminal charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty at trial or by plea.