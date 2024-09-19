Sen. Lowe, Rep. Travis, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Clyde W. Roddy Public Library

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Adam Lowe, State Rep. Ron Travis, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced an $18,075 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Clyde W. Roddy Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and solar charging stations.

“Libraries play a critical role in community engagement and lifelong learning,” said Sen. Lowe. “This sizeable grant funding will support our library in its continuing efforts to offer important resources to meet needs in our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are vital institutions that provide access to information and technological resources,” said Rep. Travis. “These funds will enhance support for our library in its ongoing mission of effectively serving Rhea County.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe and Rep. Travis for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###