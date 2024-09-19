Sen. Bailey, Rep. Sherrell, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for White Co. Public Library

July 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Paul Bailey, State Rep. Paul Sherrell, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $2,664 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the White County Public Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots at the facility.

“The White County Public Library is an important hub in providing resources to help meet immediate and emerging technological needs,” said Sen. Bailey. “This grant will further increase access and support citizens on their journeys to achieving successful futures. I’m excited about our library's future and am proud to support this amazing facility, its staff, and our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

"Libraries are crucial in providing free access to resources that foster a love for reading and learning,” said Rep. Sherrell. “These grants reaffirm our commitment to investing in education opportunities for more citizens.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Bailey and Rep. Sherrell for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

