MDC to host Hunter Education skills class in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their Hunter Education certification to attend a skills course offered from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are invited to attend, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the Hunter Education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee paid to the course provider, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Participants must show proof of completion of the manual before taking the skills class.

Register for the course online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203385

The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110. For any questions, contact the Discovery Center at 816-759-7300.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.