LeaseCrunch Announces Webinar on GASB 87 and GASB 96

Topics to range from basic principles to advanced practices and will include real-world governmental accounting scenarios

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces a webinar on GASB 87 and GASB 96: “From Basic Principles to Advanced Practices.” The webinar will take place on September 26 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.



The webinar will feature Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education and support at LeaseCrunch, as she explores lease recognition, measurement and disclosure under GASB 87, subscription-based IT Arrangements (SBITAs) in GASB 96 and how to handle lease modifications for real-world compliance.

Attendees will:

Understand the principles of GASB 87 and GASB 96, including lease/SBITA recognition, measurement and disclosure requirements for government entities.

Analyze the accounting treatment of SBITAs under GASB 96 and how this differs from leases under GASB 87.

Apply practical strategies to manage lease modifications and ensure compliance with the latest GASB standards in real-world government accounting scenarios.



“We are committed to offering education that simplifies lease and SBITA accounting,” states Megan Krajnik, CMO, LeaseCrunch. “Our webinars provide targeted insights on effectively managing the latest GASB standards, walking through various scenarios specific to governmental organizations to ensure compliance.”

Registration is currently open for this webinar.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 650 CPA firms and more than 26,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.

