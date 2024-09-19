Biden-Harris Administration Awards Nearly $1.3 Million Through Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program to Strengthen Local Governments’ Wildfire Response

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced nearly $1.3 million in awards through a pilot program to strengthen local governments’ wildfire response by converting vehicles to wildland fire engines. Authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program is helping small, remote emergency response agencies quickly expand their wildfire response capacity as they continue to face the devastating impacts of climate change, drought and intensifying wildfires.

“As the nation contends with devastating wildfires, the Interior Department is furthering our commitment to support local interagency partners as we work collectively to better prepare for and address these dangers,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Many of our state and local partners are the first to respond when wildfires ignite near their communities. This pilot program, supported by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, is bolstering their ability to respond quickly when a wildfire starts.”

The funding announced today was awarded to 21 local emergency response agencies in 10 states. The recipients serve communities with a moderate to high wildfire risk, as determined by the Wildfire Risk to Communities tool. Local governments that provide emergency services to areas with a population of 25,000 or less are eligible to receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $200,000.

The Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program is strengthening coordination between the Interior Department, states and local communities as we work together to address the growing threat of wildfires. Improved collaboration is a central focus of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission’s final report, which was released in September 2023. The Commission was charged with making recommendations to improve federal policies related to the mitigation, suppression and management of wildland fires in the United States.

Increasing the resilience of lands facing the threat of wildfires is critical for communities across the country. The funding announced today is part of nearly $1.1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding allocated by Interior since the law’s enactment to address wildfire risk on public and Tribal lands and to better support federal wildland firefighters.

A second round of grant opportunities will be announced this fall. Additional details about the next application window will be posted in the Federal Register.

