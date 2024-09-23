Take Part Foundation to Host Annual 'Donut Run' 5K to Support Children with Rare Pediatric Diseases

The Take Part Foundation's annual Donut Run helps to raise awareness around rare diseases.

Event raises funds for rare pediatric disease research and families seeking support.

We are thrilled for the return of our much anticipated Donut Run this year, dedicated to shining a light on our brave warriors battling rare diseases.” — Maria Granados, cofounder of the Take Part Foundation

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Take Part Foundation , a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that identifies and funds medical research for rare pediatric conditions, will host their annual Donut Run on October 12 at 8:00 a.m. at The Hub STL in Chesterfield, Mo. The family-friendly run or walk raises funds to support rare pediatric disease research and assist families with the cost of genetic testing, an often expensive but crucial first step toward a diagnosis. In addition to generating awareness and donations for an important cause, the event will feature coffee from local shops Omen Coffee and Bikes & Brews, an “after party” with live music performed by Tess Boyer Schenck, face painting, donuts provided by Duck Donuts (Chesterfield location) and other family fun!The annual Donut Run, sponsored this year by Wildhorse Dental, helps to raise awareness around rare diseases, which affect roughly 1 in 10 Americans — half of whom are children [source]. 30% of these children will not live to see their 5th birthday [source]. Take Part strives to change these unfortunate statistics by funding critical research for life-altering therapies, providing resources for rare and undiagnosed families to better tell their story and financing genetic testing for families.“We are thrilled for the return of our much anticipated Donut Run this year, dedicated to shining a light on our brave warriors battling rare diseases,” said Maria Granados, cofounder of the Take Part Foundation. “The event goes beyond funding research & genetic testing for our warriors and their families; it’s about instilling hope and fostering a strong sense of belonging within our community, empowering them to thrive. ”The Granados family founded Take Part after witnessing firsthand the challenges in securing a timely diagnosis for their daughter Natalie’s disorder, PYROXD1. Their hardships prompted them to create Take Part to support other families navigating similar circumstances. Since its founding in 2021, Take Part has raised more than $500,000 to fund crucial research and close the gap for families denied coverage to testing by their insurance.“While these conditions are rare, the impact on those affected is profound. Every medical breakthrough can lead to better treatments and potentially life-saving therapies,” said Matt Granados, cofounder of the Take Part Foundation. “By taking part in the Donut Run, you're not just enjoying a great day out with your family—you're contributing to a cause that can change lives.”To register or sponsor this year’s Donut Run, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/DRt/ . (donutrun.givesmart.com)About the Take Part FoundationThe Take Part Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children with rare and undiagnosed diseases thrive. Too often, the research needed to advance life-altering therapies for children with rare conditions lacks adequate funding. Take Part funds research, provides resources for rare and undiagnosed families to better tell their stories and assists with access to genetic testing needed for a diagnosis. The nonprofit was founded by Matt and Maria Granados, parents of Natalie, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, PYROXD1. The foundation empowers families of children with rare diseases, allowing anyone to “take part” in fighting for what’s possible. Learn more at https://take-part.org/

