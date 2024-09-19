Attorney General Kaul Joins Bipartisan Coalition Calling for Congress to Require Surgeon General Warning on Social Media Platforms

MADISON, Wis. – In a letter to Congress, Attorney General Josh Kaul and 41 other attorneys general called on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring a U.S. surgeon general warning on all algorithm-driven social media platforms. The letter comes amidst growing scrutiny of social media companies for their role in generational harm to young people’s mental health.

“Raising awareness about the harmful impact that social media is having on young people’s mental health will help as we work to address this challenge,” said AG Kaul. “The Surgeon General is right to call for a warning on social media platforms.”

The attorneys general cited growing bodies of research that link young people’s use of these platforms to psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts in kids and teens. They also note how platforms feature irresistible algorithmic recommendations, infinite scrolling, and a constant stream of notifications are designed to keep kids relentlessly engaged on the platforms, even at the expense of taking breaks, engaging in other activities, or sleeping.

States have already taken historic action to hold platforms accountable for the harm they have caused young people. Last year, 45 states and the District of Columbia brought lawsuits against Meta, and many states are either investigating or actively suing TikTok in state court. Despite these efforts to address the harms caused by social media platforms, the attorneys general say the need for federal action is clear.

The attorneys general say more action is necessary because “social media platforms have demonstrated an unwillingness to fix the problem on their own.”

In signing the letter to Congress, Attorney General Kaul joined the attorneys general from Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.