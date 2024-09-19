West Milford’s Autumn Lights Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary with a Spectacular Weekend of Fun

One of New Jersey’s most beloved fall traditions

Don't Miss out on one of Northern New Jersey's most unique & fun filled events, with lots of entertainment, food & craftsmanship.

WEST MILFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated Autumn Lights Festival returns to West Milford for its 30th anniversary, bringing three days of community celebration, craft artistry, and culinary delights to the historic Jungle Habitat at 109 Airport Rd. From September 27th to 29th, 2024, residents and visitors alike are invited to experience one of New Jersey’s most beloved fall traditions.

This milestone year promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring over 300 unique craft vendors and more than 30 gourmet food trucks, offering a diverse range of artisanal products and delicious fare. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-time visitor, the Autumn Lights Festival offers something for everyone. From handmade jewelry, home decor, and clothing to mouthwatering dishes that celebrate the flavors of the season, the festival is set to be a feast for the senses.

This years festival will feature musical acts on all 3 days, performing at the main stage at the Jungle Habitat. The headliners are Whiskey Crossing on Friday, Black Dirt Bandits on Saturday, and Eric Paslay & Creed Fisher on Sunday. For a full line up of each days musical acts, visit the Autumn Lights Festival website.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s festival is proudly sponsored by Doobiez, the premier Cannabis Dispensary in NJ. Doobiez invites all festival-goers to join in the celebration and enjoy a weekend filled with creativity, flavor, and community spirit. As we mark 30 years of the Autumn Lights Festival, we look forward to welcoming everyone to this unforgettable event. Come out to Jungle Habitat and be part of a tradition that continues to light up West Milford every fall!

Event Details:

Dates: September 27th - 29th, 2024

Location: Jungle Habitat, 109 Airport Rd, West Milford, NJ

Admission: Free

For more information, please visit www.autumnlightsfestival.com or contact Info@FestivalWorksUSA.com

About the Autumn Lights Festival

The Autumn Lights Festival in West Milford, NJ, is an annual event that celebrates the vibrant spirit of the local community. Established in 1994, the festival has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated fall events, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers a unique blend of local craftsmanship, delicious food, and family-friendly activities, all set against the stunning backdrop of autumn in New Jersey.

About Doobiez Cannabis Dispensary

Doobiez Cannabis Dispensary is a proud member of the West Milford community, offering a wide range of premium cannabis products available for in-store or curbside pickup as well as cannabis delivery in NJ, direct to your door. Committed to promoting wellness and responsible consumption, Doobiez is excited to sponsor the 30th anniversary of the Autumn Lights Festival and looks forward to connecting with festival attendees throughout the event.

