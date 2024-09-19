Executive Summary: Evaluation of the Prevention and Influence work of the ICRC Regional Delegation in Lima (Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru)

The evaluation aimed to understand the relevance and effectiveness of the prevention and influence approach, and how this contributed to the ICRC’s positioning in Peru. Overall, it was found that the ICRC’s work with its partners contributed to a specific strengthening of their activities, while these same partners are being limited for prevention and influencing tasks, especially in the core areas of the ICRC’s work like IHL, or RC emblem.

All Protection Outcomes were considered relevant to the situation in the region, although the topic of missing persons requires rethinking as it evolves. Working with other local partners and institutions is essential to continue efforts in this area.