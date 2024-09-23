TuxCare Aims to Help Further Boost Enterprise Adoption of AlmaLinux through Donation of OEM Support Contracts

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it continues to bolster its support for the open-source community by donating OEM Enterprise Support contracts to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Specifically aimed at Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that require official support to certify and offer AlmaLinux on their platforms, the donated support contracts are designed to help advance the ever-growing adoption of AlmaLinux and strengthen its stance as a top-tier enterprise Linux environment.“TuxCare is uniquely positioned to fully understand the critical role that reliable support plays for enterprises integrating open-source operating systems,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Through this donation of contracts, we are extremely pleased to share this expertise with eligible enterprises within the AlmaLinux ecosystem, as it can markedly streamline the certification process for hardware manufacturers and ensure that AlmaLlinux is available as a fully supported option for hardware platforms.”The availability of TuxCare support ensures that AlmaLinux can be offered as a fully supported option on a wide range of hardware platforms. The contracts donated to AlmaLinux will include comprehensive support services for either existing or prospective AlmaLinux enterprise partners and include, but not limited to:- Dedicated customer success manager for support triage- 24/7 technical support with direct access to an AlmaLinux OS Foundation build team- Patch management and security updates (with FIPS patching available at a cost)- Dedicated Slack channel with TuxCare, AlmaLinux OS Foundation and OEM partner“Through this substantial contribution of support contracts from TuxCare, our foundation’s Hardware Certification Program is well positioned to make it even easier for hardware providers to fully harness the program’s benefits,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “We’re grateful to TuxCare, as this support eliminates the last barriers for hardware manufacturers – greatly simplifying the adoption process. Coupled with the work the SIG is doing already, we know this AlmaLinux-TuxCare collaboration will contribute significantly to the growth and success of AlmaLinux in the enterprise market worldwide.”The AlmaLinux OS Foundation will identify and prioritize OEMs based on participation in the Certification SIG that spearheads the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Hardware Certification Program. Each donated contract will be valid for a period of 5 years, with the option for renewal based on mutual agreement between TuxCare and the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.For information on the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Hardware Certification Program, visit https://almalinux.org/certification About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. Visit www.tuxcare.com

