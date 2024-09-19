Ball Photonics Receives Illinois Innovation Vouchers Grant to Advance LiDAR Sensor Technology

Ball Photonics, Inc.

Ball Photonics was selected for IL Innovation Vouchers grant due to its proprietary FMCW LiDAR sensor optical system design and signal processing scheme

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ball Photonics, an innovative startup at the forefront of advanced photonic sensor technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Illinois Innovation Vouchers grant. The grant will support the development of a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) demonstration for the company’s cutting-edge LiDAR sensor technology, which promises to revolutionize various industries, including autonomous construction, mining, environmental monitoring, and smart cities.The Illinois Innovation Vouchers program, designed to support small businesses and startups in the state, offers critical funding to foster innovation and drive technological advancements. Ball Photonics was selected for this prestigious grant due to its proprietary FMCW LiDAR sensor optical system design and signal processing scheme, which could provide superior performance, flexibility and reliability compared to traditional systems.

