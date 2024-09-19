Climate Commitment Act dollars at work: $10 million investment supports new clean energy projects in tribal communities

Commerce awards second round of grant funding for community solar, EV charging and microgrid projects across Washington state

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced more than $10 million in grants for 13 clean energy projects proposed by tribal communities across the state. These clean energy grant awards are part of a new Tribal Clean Energy opportunity funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. Commerce has now awarded a total of $17.5 million to support the planning, design and construction of 18 tribal clean energy projects that promote tribal sovereignty, advance community resiliency and contribute to Washington’s decarbonization goals.

“Tribes within Washington state know the impact of climate change and are leaders in protecting this beautiful place we call home. I’m proud of what the Climate Commitment Act is doing, through funding projects like these, to ensure an equitable clean energy future,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

“Our partnerships with tribal communities continue to grow and strengthen as we transition together into a clean energy future,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Washington’s Climate Commitment Act is helping realize our shared visions for vibrant, resilient communities across the state and a healthier environment for all.”

Chief Leschi Schools, Puyallup – $1,769,571 to install a 421kW solar project that will provide power to three school buildings

– $1,769,571 to install a 421kW solar project that will provide power to three school buildings Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Nespelem – $478,445 to support planning and pre-development of solar paired with energy storage at tribal facilities in Nespelem, and $481,967 each to support the planning and pre-development of two solar paired with energy storage projects at tribal facilities in Inchelium and government facilities and a school in Pascal-Sherman

– $478,445 to support planning and pre-development of solar paired with energy storage at tribal facilities in Nespelem, and $481,967 each to support the planning and pre-development of two solar paired with energy storage projects at tribal facilities in Inchelium and government facilities and a school in Pascal-Sherman Nisqually Indian Tribe, Nisqually – $188,553 to install an 85kW solar project that will provide power to the Headstart building and $323,303 for a 176kW solar project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

– $188,553 to install an 85kW solar project that will provide power to the Headstart building and $323,303 for a 176kW solar project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe, Kingston – $398,205 to install a 66kW solar and energy storage system at a community health center

– $398,205 to install a 66kW solar and energy storage system at a community health center Quileute Tribe of the Quileute Reservation, La Push – $45,630 to study siting and feasibility of electric vehicle charging stations in La Push

– $45,630 to study siting and feasibility of electric vehicle charging stations in La Push Spokane Tribe of the Spokane Reservation, Wellpinit – $2.75 million to design and build a microgrid that will power a new resiliency station

– $2.75 million to design and build a microgrid that will power a new resiliency station Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, La Conner – $278,267 to install a 31kW solar and energy storage system that will provide power to a fisheries building, and $ 911,087 to install a 55kW solar and energy storage system that will provide power at tribal administrative building

– $278,267 to install a 31kW solar and energy storage system that will provide power to a fisheries building, and $ 911,087 to install a 55kW solar and energy storage system that will provide power at tribal administrative building The Suquamish Tribe, Suquamish – $1,253,669 to install solar and energy storage systems providing power to low-income residences in Suquamish

– $1,253,669 to install solar and energy storage systems providing power to low-income residences in Suquamish Yakama Power, Toppenish – $775,000 to install an 11kW tubular solar demonstration project over an irrigation canal in Toppenish

This is the second round of funding awarded through the Tribal Clean Energy Grant program. The first grants for five projects were announced in May.

Funding still available – applications close Oct. 15

The Tribal Clean Energy Grant program has additional funding available, although this final round is only for proposals involving siting and permitting of clean energy projects. Applications are open until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at noon. An optional online pre-proposal conference to learn more about this funding opportunity is Tuesday, Sept. 24. Advance registration for the Zoom conference is required. More information is on Commerce’s Energy Programs in Communities webpage.

All of the grants are funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.clima te.wa.gov.