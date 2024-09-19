ESET ranked among significant vendors in prestigious Mobile Threat Defense Solutions report

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been included in The Forrester Wave: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024 report, which identified and evaluated the 11 top mobile threat defense (MTD) providers. For us, this recognition highlights ESET’s comprehensive offering, which empowers organizations to protect their mobile fleets against a growing range of mobile-specific attacks and positions ESET among the leading vendors in the MTD market.Mobile devices are just as vulnerable to attacks as traditional endpoints. As stated in The Forrester Wave: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions report: “Smartphone and tablet users are used to these devices operating at a faster pace than desktops. But this speed means that exploits and compromises of these endpoints and their apps can have an immediate impact on your organization.” Organizations must address these emerging threats to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity. Although mobile operating systems and applications are usually designed with security in mind, they are not immune to cyber threats and require additional layers of protection to safeguard both the devices and the data that is present on them."MTD is no longer optional: It's a necessity for businesses operating in today's evolving digital landscape," said Zdenka Rybanská, Product Manager for cloud MDM and ESET Endpoint Security for Android at ESET. "Mobile devices have become integral parts of the business cycle, opening another avenue of attack for cyber threats. To ensure that said avenue stays threat-free, ESET Mobile Threat Defense offers best-in-class protection for businesses of all sizes seeking to proactively protect even their smallest endpoint devices."ESET Mobile Threat Defense provides comprehensive protection for mobile devices, covering both common and advanced threats. Seamlessly integrated with the ESET PROTECT Platform, it simplifies security management by eliminating the need for multiple consoles. The solution ensures full mobile fleet coverage with a one-to-one ratio to endpoints and is included at no additional cost across all cloud subscription tiers starting with ESET PROTECT Advanced. Additionally, businesses can simplify device management with a range of supported solutions, including Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra ID, VMware Workspace ONE, and Apple Business Manager (ABM).Forrester's report aims to provide an evaluation of the most significant mobile security providers. The evaluation criteria are divided into three high-level categories: Current Offering, which measures the strength of each vendor’s product offering; Strategy, which assesses the vendors’ strategic strength and innovation; and Market Presence, indicated by the size of each vendor’s market presence.As stated in The Forrester Wave: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions report, “Reference customers appreciated the MDM component provided by ESET, eliminating the need for another MDM/UEM solution, as well as the ease of deployment and integration into the larger ESET PROTECT platform.”ESET's strengths include strong adoption among SMBs and even faster growth among enterprises, supported by an extensive global partner ecosystem. It is particularly well-suited for organizations using other ESET solutions and those that predominantly use Android devices. Additionally, ESET differentiates itself from competitors by offering mobile attack vector coverage.For more information on ESET’s Mobile Threat Defense solution, click here . The full report is available to Forrester clients with a valid subscription or for purchase.The Forrester Wave: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024. Paddy Harrington and Team. July 16, 2024About ESETESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

