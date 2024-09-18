DHS Monitoring Significant Increase in Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Urges Vaccination to Prevent Severe Symptoms

For Immediate Release September 19, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Pertussis cases currently more than ten times higher than last year in Wisconsin, high nationwide

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting a significant increase in cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, across Wisconsin. Data in the state, and nationally, show case counts are now similar to pre-pandemic levels. To prevent the spread and protect against severe symptoms or hospitalization, DHS urges Wisconsinites to make sure they and their children are up to date on their pertussis vaccine and to take other steps to stay healthy.

As of September 13, 2024, DHS has received reports of 625 confirmed cases of pertussis, compared to 51 cases reported in 2023. Since January 1, 2024, two-thirds of Wisconsin counties have reported at least one case. While people can get pertussis at any age, Wisconsinites aged 11 to 18 currently make up nearly half of all cases reported so far this year.

"While it's not uncommon for Wisconsin to see more cases of whooping cough compared to other years, this year there has already been more than 10 times as many cases as were reported in all of 2023," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Immunization Program Manager. "Whooping cough can be very serious, especially for infants. The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay up to date on your vaccines."

Pertussis is a serious respiratory illness that can lead to health complications such as pneumonia, or even death, particularly in very young children. It begins with cold-like symptoms and develops into a serious cough that can last up to several months. Coughing episodes can cause difficulty breathing, gagging, or vomiting. Some people also may have a high-pitched "whoop" after they cough. It is very important to treat this illness early. Anyone experiencing symptoms of pertussis should stay home, call their health care provider, and follow their instructions. Severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, need immediate medical care.

The pertussis vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness or reduce the severity of the symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends different vaccine doses for different age groups.

Children should receive 5 doses of DTap vaccine from age 2 months to 6 years.

Adolescents ages 11-12 should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Adults who have never had a pertussis vaccine should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Pregnant people should receive Tdap between 27-36 weeks of pregnancy, during each pregnancy, to protect the newborn before they are old enough to get the DTap vaccine.

Wisconsin residents can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Anyone unable to access records can contact their doctor's office or local health department.

Wisconsin residents who do not have health insurance, or whose insurance may not cover vaccines, may be able to get help from the Vaccines for Children or Vaccines for Adults programs.

Taking the following daily actions can also help stop the spread of germs:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Visit the DHS pertussis webpage for more information.