Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Recent Innovations and Current Trends Analysis

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Industry Trends

The protective clothing segment led the market in 2019, accounting for over one-third of the total market share.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled “ Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market by Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global healthcare PPE market generated $12.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.Key Market Drivers:- Increased demand for healthcare PPE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which heightened the need for face masks, gloves, gowns, and other protective gear.- Public and private investments in PPE production to meet the surging demand.- Environmental concerns regarding PPE materials, which may hamper growth.- Emerging opportunities in the development of eco-friendly, bio-based PPE kits.Segment Analysis:By Product:- The protective clothing segment led the market in 2019, accounting for over one-third of the total market share. This is driven by the essential use of gowns, scrubs, and coveralls by healthcare workers.- The respiratory protection segment, including face masks and respirators, is forecast to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.0%, driven by public and healthcare needs during the pandemic.By End-User:Hospitals held the largest market share in 2019, contributing over two-fifths of total revenue. This segment is expected to continue its dominance with a CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period, spurred by widespread insurance coverage and accessibility of healthcare services.Regional Insights:North America held the largest market share in 2019 (over one-third), supported by a robust healthcare system and strict PPE usage regulations.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 13.7%, fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased affordability of services.Leading Market Players:- Med-Con Pty Ltd.- Ansell Limited- DuPont de Nemours Inc.- Cantel Medical Corporation- Cardinal Health- 3M Company- Owens & Minor Inc.- Honeywell International Inc.- Medline Industries Inc.- Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

