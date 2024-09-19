[2024] Lithopone Market: Growth, Size, and Future Scope, Industry Forecast in 2017

Lithopone Industry Size

The global lithopone market size is projected to reach $218.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lithopone market was estimated at $169.8 million in 2019 and is expected to hit at $218.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Lithopone Market by Application (Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Paper and Pulps, Rubber, Leather, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.Download Report in PDF Format: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11028 Increase in use in the plastics processing industry, surge in end-uses of rubber products, and use of lithopone in the paints & coatings industry fuel the growth of the global lithopone market. On the other hand, availability of alternative inorganic white pigments impedes the growth to some extent. However, new product development would create new opportunities in the industry.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lithopone-market-A10663 The key market players analyzed in the global lithopone market report include Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Natural Pigments Inc., ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Titanos Group, Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Noah Technologies Corporation, VB Technochemicals SA, and Venator Materials PLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11028 The global lithopone industry is analyzed across application and region. On the basis of application, the paints and coatings segment held the major share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the global lithopone market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.On the basis of region, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.1% by 2027. The same region would also dominate in terms of revenue in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Get Complete Report for Better Understanding: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lithopone-market/purchase-options More Related Reports:Europe Injection Molded Plastics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-injection-molded-plastics-market Reinforced Plastics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reinforced-plastics-market-A07171 Commodity Plastics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commodity-plastics-market-A11595 For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2021/04/12/2208337/0/en/Lithopone-Market-Size-to-Reach-218-6-Million-by-2027-CAGR-3-3-AMR.html

