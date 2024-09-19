Darwinium Hires Fintech Industry Standouts Peng Leong and Paul Cloutier as CFO and VP of Sales, Americas

Executive growth reinforces expansion of Darwinium’s leading-edge cyberfraud prevention platform across American and global markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium, a leader in next-generation digital security and fraud prevention, today announces the appointment of Peng Leong as Chief Financial Officer and Paul Cloutier as Vice President of Sales, Americas. These strategic additions to Darwinum’s leadership team highlight the company’s consistent growth and commitment to delivering dynamic account security and fraud prevention to organizations worldwide, across every digital touchpoint.



"Darwinium is on an exciting growth trajectory, delivering much-needed innovation to the unsolved problem of account security,” said Alisdair Faulkner, CEO and co-founder of Darwinium. “Peng's international financial acumen, combined with Paul's proven track record in scaling sales organizations, positions Darwinium for even greater success as we continue to grow our market share in the cyberfraud prevention sector."

Peng Leong brings over three decades of technical experience in accounting, business operations and finance to his new role as CFO. His multi-faceted approach to leadership has resulted in high-performance financial strategies and success in the SaaS, data and risk analytics industries. Peng began his career at Deloitte before holding senior roles at prominent firms including Rev Inc., IDAnalytics (Symantec) and CoreLogic.

“It’s a privilege to join Darwinium’s deeply knowledgeable and innovative team. I look forward to working alongside them to optimize the company’s financial strategies, enhance operational efficiency and unlock new avenues for revenue growth,” said Leong. “Today’s digital fraud landscape is a new frontier compounded by the explosive growth of AI tools that are changing the face of online scams. Darwinium’s cutting-edge platform is putting power back into the hands of businesses by not only minimizing advanced fraud but also delivering real-time, edge-based protection and full visibility into customer interactions. It’s a cause I am proud to support.”

Paul Cloutier will also play a critical role in Darwinium’s long-term growth plans as Vice President of Sales, Americas. With a more than 30-year career spanning key technological revolutions, Cloutier has a passion for driving transformation across industries, from manufacturing automation to the digital identities landscape. Through previous roles at ThreatMetrix and Arkestro, he has assisted in advancing B2B eCommerce, biometric and procurement solutions.

At Darwinium, Cloutier will be at the helm of the company's expansion efforts in the Americas. This includes increasing the company's footprint in the region, and bringing its innovative technologies to financial services, eCommerce and fintech organizations looking to better protect their account security strategies.

“I am very excited to join Darwinium, a transformative company with a team known for its deep expertise in cyberfraud prevention and a proven track record of success,” said Cloutier. “The platform has customer protection at its heart, ensuring end users are not caught in the net of complex, evolving fraud, or the controls designed to detect it.”

These key executive appointments underpin the company's growth trajectory, driving forward its mission to deliver essential innovations for more effective detection and prevention of complex fraud in a rapidly evolving digital world.

About Darwinium

Darwinium's pioneering approach to continuous customer protection takes security and fraud prevention to the edge, removing the operational burden of implementing and maintaining API-based solutions. Darwinium provides complete visibility and control of every digital interaction - across web, apps and APIs - to separate good and bad behavior, in real-time. Businesses can make more accurate, real-time decisions, and take dynamic, tailored remediation that favors the customer and not the fraudster. For more information, visit www.darwinium.com.

