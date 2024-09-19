Pepperoni proliferation at Pizza Nova! Pizza Nova introduces Cup & Char Pepperoni and Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza to its menu

More pepperoni, just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Toronto, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, one of Ontario’s leading artisan pizza makers, announces the launch of a new menu item, Cup & Char Pepperoni. The announcement coincides with National Pepperoni Pizza Day, which will be commemorated tomorrow, September 20th. Pizza Nova will also debut a new Classic Signature pizza, Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza, alongside the new topping.

“We continue to explore ways to enhance our menu with ingredients that not only meet our high standards but also appeal to our customers,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Cup & Char Pepperoni brings a new twist to one of our most popular toppings, offering a unique texture and taste while continuing to deliver on our Puro Promise.”

The Cup & Char Pepperoni crisp up as they bake, curling into cups that provide a distinctive crunch. Pizza Nova is introducing the Doppio Pepperoni Signature Pizza, which gets its name from the Italian word for “double.” The pizza features both Cup & Char and classic pepperoni, mozzarella, and Pizza Nova’s signature sauce, offering pizza lovers twice the flavour.

“Pepperoni has always been a fan favourite at Pizza Nova, and Cup & Char will be the perfect addition to our menu. I’m sure it will please the palates of our pepperoni lovers and pizza enthusiasts,” added Primucci.

The new items will be available starting September 20 at all Pizza Nova locations, both in-store and through Pizza Nova’s delivery and pickup options, including online orders and the Pizza Nova app.

Information about Pizza Nova and its newest products is available on its website at www.pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and meatballs. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

