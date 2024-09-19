Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Announces Partnership with Paradigm to Support Limb Loss and Preservation Registry

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces a continuation of its six year strategic partnership with Paradigm, an accountable specialty care management organization, to support the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR®). The LLPR is a crucial national repository of clinical data designed to improve the quality of care and outcomes for individuals living with limb loss and limb difference. By gathering comprehensive data over time, the registry provides valuable insights and benchmarks that inform best practices and enhance patient care.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with Paradigm, whose commitment to value-based, outcomes-driven care impeccably aligns with the mission of LLPR,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI, and acting interim executive director, LLPR. “This collaboration enhances our ability to drive innovation and improve health outcomes for those living with limb loss and limb difference."

The combined expertise of TLI and Paradigm will focus on several key areas to enhance patient care and outcomes, including:

Developing and refining data-driven approaches to care for individuals with severe limb injuries.

Establishing benchmarks and best practices that improve the quality of life and functional outcomes for limb loss patients.

Leveraging comprehensive data to support ongoing research and innovation in limb loss and preservation.



Michael Choo, MD, chief medical officer, Workers’ Compensation, Paradigm, points to the value of LLPR in supporting Paradigm’s highest priority to achieve better outcomes for patients with catastrophic and complex injuries. Dr. Choo’s extensive background in clinical operations, outcomes research and development, coupled with Paradigm’s pioneering efforts in value-based care since 1991, make this partnership a powerful alliance in the realm of specialty care management.

"With over 30 years of providing value-based outcomes-driven care management, we know the vital importance of embracing a data-guided approach to care,” says Dr. Choo. “Paradigm is proud to support the LLPR, a national longitudinal clinical data repository that operates as a principal resource for ongoing care effectiveness, insights and benchmarks necessary to support individuals with severe limb injuries across the country."

To support the LLPR in its mission to improve outcomes for individuals living limb loss and limb difference, please click here. Your contribution directly impacts the quality of care and functional outcomes for the LLPR community.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm’s business: risk-based clinical solutions, case management, specialty networks, home health, shared decision support, and payment integrity programs. Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

