Precede Biosciences Presents Data on Liquid Biopsy Comprehensive Epigenomic Profiling of MS Patients at ECTRIMS 2024

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared the company’s scientific poster presentation from the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place from September 18 to 20, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Gaining patient-specific insight into CNS immunopathology from a simple blood test is a much sought after goal in the management of MS patients as such insight could ultimately be used to guide therapeutic decisions,” said Laura Airas, MD, PhD, Professor of Neuroimmunology at the University of Turku, Finland. “Our exploratory study highlights the potential for comprehensive epigenomic profiling to reveal MS-specific biology, including peripheral immune signals that may associate with PET imaging of CNS inflammation.”

“These exploratory data in MS add to the growing scientific evidence supporting the potential of our platform to elucidate disease-specific biology that may be relevant to drug development efforts,” said Carl Barrett, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Bio.

Data presented at the ECTRIMS 2024 Annual Meeting can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

A novel comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy assay reveals disease biology in multiple sclerosis patients from 1 mL of plasma

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice.

