Newly Published Satire That Puts The Choice Confronting America Front And Center — Will It Be Freedom Or Freedumb?

Newly Released from Palmetto Publishing For any American old enough to vote

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the self-help book America needs now

Freedumb’s Calling is a satirical self-help book newly published through Palmetto Publishing by author C.Z. Richards.

It’s a thought-provoking work aimed to make Americans reflect on the meaning of greatness, and what it really means to be American. And it does so with passion, wit and insight.

Within the pages of Freedumb’s Calling, you’ll find daily meditations with actionable ways to forget your misplaced commitment to duty, civility, honor, decency, compassion, curiosity and democracy. Instead, you can embrace the upside of often-ignored values like intolerance, prejudice, privilege, willful ignorance, and authoritarianism to help make America truly great again.

Freedumb’s Calling: 365 Daily Meditations on The Art Of Living A Great Again American Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

C.Z. Richards currently resides in a state of disbelief with his loyal and loving wirehaired pointer, Cricket. His hobbies include banging his head against the wall … in wonder and awe at how great again America is becoming.

Media Contact: C.Z. Richards, publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, C.Z. Richards

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.