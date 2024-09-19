IMAC Holdings Inc. Launches Subsidiary Ignite Proteomics and Announces Groundbreaking Precision Oncology Case Study Utilizing RPPA Technology

Nashville, TN, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC Holdings” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, proudly announces the launch of an entirely new precision oncology assay for breast cancer treatment decision making utilizing the Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) technology through its newly established subsidiary, Ignite Proteomics LLC (“Ignite Proteomics”). This launch follows IMAC Holdings’ strategic acquisition of key assets from Theralink Technologies, Inc., and is underscored by a landmark clinical case study “Proteomics based selection achieves complete response to HER2 therapy in HER2 IHC 0 breast cancer”, demonstrating the power of RPPA technology in precision oncology published in npj Precision Oncology, an international, peer-reviewed journal focused on precision oncology.



Revolutionizing Cancer Care with Precision Oncology

Ignite Proteomics introduces the only commercialy available and clinically validated assay that can measure both the expression and activated protein drug target levels in breast tumors, a superior way to measure the potential effectiveness of targeted cancer therapies. The clinical utility of the Ignite proteomic assay is highlighted by this recent case study involving a 57-year-old woman with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who exhibited an exceptional response to treatment guided by Ignite’s RPPA-based analysis.

Case Study Highlights: A Breakthrough in Precision Medicine

Despite previous extensive treatments including chemotherapy and targeted therapies, the patient experienced disease progression across multiple sites (brain, mediastinal lymph nodes, lungs, chest wall, liver, and skin). A clinical trial at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute (ISCI) allowed for a comparative analysis using both current next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays and Ignite’s novel assay on the same biopsy. After Ignite Proteomics RPPA assay identifed the expression and activation of an important protein called HER2, which was missed by both the NGS analysis and current approaches to measure HER2 the patient was treated with the antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) , which relies on HER2 expression and activation to work. After 9 cycles no measurable disease was observed, representing a complete response to therapy.

“The RPPA technology and our novel proteomics assay represent a transformative advancement in the management of breast cancer, providing critical insights that enable us to tailor treatments with greater precision and effectiveness,” said Faith Zaslavsky, CEO of IMAC Holdings and Ignite Proteomics. “The remarkable response observed in this case study underscores the role our assay can play in significantly impacting patient outcomes.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. With a focus on strategic acquisitions and pioneering technologies, IMAC Holdings is at the forefront of precision medicine.

About Ignite Proteomics

Ignite Proteomics LLC, a subsidiary of IMAC Holdings, Inc., specializes in advanced RPPA technology for cancer diagnostics. As the only provider of a CLIA-accredited RPPA assay for breast cancer, Ignite Proteomics is setting new benchmarks in protein-based testing and personalized oncology care.

