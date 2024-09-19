DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sage Therapeutics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Sage To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Sage between April 12, 2021 and July 23, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE) and reminds investors of the October 28, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (iii) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (v) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (vi) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sage’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Sage Therapeutics class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SAGE or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

