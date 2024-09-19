aequum Leadership Participates at SIIA National Conference 2024: Presents Claims Pricing Solutions for Plan Sponsors and Participants

Visit aequum Booth 102, September 22-24, 2024 | Phoenix, AZ







CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 425 self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, today announces its participation at the upcoming SIIA National Conference, September 22-24, 2024, Phoenix. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 102 and meet personally with Christine Cooper, founder & CEO, aequum, and her team to learn about aequum’s innovative solutions: on average, aequum has defended more than 10,000+ claims against plan participants in over 400 different health plans - resolving claims in an average of 244 days while achieving a remarkable 97.2% savings off disputed charges.

“When aequum advocates, health plan members benefit, and we are excited to return to SIIA, connect with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions for self-insured employers,” states Cooper, who serves as co-chair of SIIA’s Price Transparency Committee. “aequum protects, advocates for and supports the plans’ members and dependents and we look forward to sharing our insights on healthcare pricing and transparency challenges, reference-based pricing, strategies for navigating regulatory landscapes and opportunities to implement cost-effective, compliant solutions.”

Over the past year, Cooper has led the SIIA Price Transparency Forum and presented at the SIIA Spring Forum. SIIA’s National Conference gathers thousands of thought leaders to discuss pivotal topics, including artificial intelligence, surprise billing and the latest legislative updates.

"I look forward to engaging with peers and sharing our expertise, especially for successfully overcoming the challenges regarding disputes for out-of-network care under the No Surprises Act,” states Cooper. "As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly important for self-insured plans to stay ahead of the curve. aequum provides the tools and strategies needed to achieve compliance."

SIIA participants can also schedule a private meeting with Brandon Heusey, national director of sales, in advance of the event or introduce themselves at aequum booth 102. Contact: bheusey@aequumhealth.com

“The annual SIIA meeting gives self-insured companies of all sizes the opportunity to explore aequum capabilities for handling specific challenges that are relevant to their organization,” says Heusey.

About aequum, LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their health care plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend medical balance bills and brings savings to employer-sponsored health plans by providing administrative and other services to its partners. In addition, its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, provides legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com.

