LED Phosphors Market Booming Worldwide Opportunity, Growth Forecast, 2031

The LED phosphors market size is projected to reach $30.44 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The global LED phosphors market was estimated at $14.22 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $30.44 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled "LED Phosphors Market by Type (Phosphate, Garnet, Silicate, Nitride, Others), by Application (Automotive, Portable PCs, Smartphones, Flat Panel TVs, Signage, Lighting, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."The key market players analyzed in the global LED phosphors market report include Beijing Yuji International Co., Ltd., Edison Opto Corporation, General Electric Company, Harvatek Corporation, Intematix Corporation, Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH, Lumileds Holding B.V., Luming Technology Group Co., Ltd., Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Signage Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, PhosphorTech Corporation, and Tailorlux GmbH. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players. The global LED phosphors market is analyzed across application, type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report. Based on application, the lighting segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global LED phosphors industry revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The portable PCs, smartphones, flat panel TVs, and signage segments are also assessed in the study.Based on type, the nitride segment held around one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The garnet segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. 