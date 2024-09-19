Instagram search result that redirects users to SAMSHA - https://www.samhsa.gov/ Facebook search result removes "content" that doesn’t follow Community Standards

Ketamine Lead Gen, the Leading Digital Marketing Agency for Ketamine Clinics, Exposes Widespread Social Media Censorship across the Meta Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed ketamine clinics across the United States are being unfairly targeted by social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, which have recently started blocking their ability to advertise services and block searches. The blocks stem from social media algorithms that mistakenly flag "ketamine" as drug-related content, despite the fact that these clinics operate with full legal authorization under DEA licenses and provide life-altering treatments for mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and chronic pain.The number one digital marketing agency for ketamine clinics in the U.S., Ketamine Lead Gen , has recently brought this issue to light. Over the past week, algorithm-driven blocks on social media have drastically impacted the ability of licensed clinics to promote their services, raising questions about the fairness and effectiveness of these restrictions.When searching for "ketamine" on Instagram, users are redirected to this message:“This may be associated with the sale of drugs. The sale, purchase, or trade of illicit drugs can cause harm to yourself and others and is illegal in most countries. If you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse, you can get help through confidential treatment referrals, prevention, and recovery support.”Similarly, on Facebook, the platform displays the following prompt:“If you see the sale of drugs, please report it. We remove content that doesn’t follow our Community Standards. If you or someone you know struggles with substance misuse, free confidential treatment and information is available.”A Growing Mental Health Crisis and a Misguided CrackdownKetamine Lead Gen, the leading marketing partner for ketamine clinics, has been instrumental in helping clinics connect with patients through digital platforms. With an increasing number of individuals turning to ketamine therapy for relief from treatment-resistant mental health conditions, the timing of this block could not be worse. Social media platforms, specifically Meta, have ramped up their efforts to prevent drug-related activities, particularly in the wake of widespread discussions around substance misuse following the passing of actor Matthew Perry. Unfortunately, this has led to a blanket policy that is now affecting legal, licensed medical facilities."While we support efforts to prevent illegal drug activity, the algorithms used by social media platforms are overly broad, resulting in the blocking of legitimate, licensed medical clinics that provide safe and necessary care," says Jake Bastien, CEO of Ketamine Lead Gen. "We've witnessed firsthand how these restrictions are preventing clinics from reaching those in need, especially individuals struggling with serious mental health issues. Now, with search results being flagged with warnings about drug misuse, users are unable to find licensed clinics on Meta platforms unless they employ creative search tactics—something most people wouldn't even think to do."The Role of Ketamine Lead Gen in Advocating for ChangeAs the largest digital marketing agency for ketamine clinics, Ketamine Lead Gen is leading the charge to raise awareness about this issue and advocate for better guidelines that recognize the difference between illegal drug sales and licensed medical services. Ketamine Lead Gen has already seen the significant impact that these advertising restrictions have had on their clients, who rely on social media platforms to reach patients seeking alternative treatments when traditional therapies have failed."These clinics are operating legally with DEA licenses. Patients are turning to ketamine therapy in growing numbers because it works for treatment-resistant conditions. It's unacceptable that they are being lumped in with illegal drug activity due to flawed algorithms," says Steve Bastien, VP of Digital Marketing at Ketamine Lead Gen.Call for Better Guidelines and Fair Advertising PracticesThe key issue is the lack of nuance in the way social media platforms treat ketamine-related content. By blocking all mentions of ketamine, even when used in a medical context, these platforms are cutting off access to crucial information for individuals seeking help. Licensed ketamine clinics use FDA-approved ketamine in controlled, safe environments to treat severe depression, PTSD, chronic pain, and other conditions where traditional treatments have failed."The Meta platform must clearly distinguish between illegal activities and licensed medical practices. Legitimate ketamine clinics should not be subjected to the same restrictions as illicit drug dealers," explains Jake Bastien, CEO of Ketamine Lead Gen. “We’re pushing for updated guidelines and smarter algorithms that recognize the legitimacy of medical practices, especially those certified through platforms like LegitScript, which verifies compliance with legal and ethical standards. While Ketamine Lead Gen doesn't qualify for LegitScript Certification because we are a marketing agency focused on lead generation often targeting certain restricted drug terms, we are also adversely affected by these overly broad restrictions, along with the clinics we serve."Ketamine Lead Gen: Leading the Digital Marketing for Ketamine ClinicsKetamine Lead Gen has established itself as the leading digital marketing agency for ketamine clinics, supporting clinics across the nation in driving growth through targeted ad strategies on platforms such as Google and Meta (Facebook and Instagram). Their innovative strategies have enabled clinics to effectively reach patients, even amid the numerous algorithm updates that Meta has implemented.By shining a light on this recent social media censorship, Ketamine Lead Gen is continuing its mission to ensure that licensed ketamine clinics have a fair chance to advertise their services and that patients have access to the mental health care they need.

